A Magistrates’ Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Tuesday ordered that two persons be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing two children.

The police charged Nwibo Gladys and Emeka Nweke, whose addresses were not given, with child stealing.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Nnenna Onuoha, who gave the order, also ordered that the matter be transferred to the Family Court.

Onuoha held: “This is child related case.

“It is hereby transferred to the Family Court, where their bail application will be considered.”

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 11 for trial at the Family Court.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Micheal Eze, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February 25 at Agubai, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The prosecutor said they stole two children, aged five and four.

Eze opposed the bail of the defendants.

“We don’t want a situation where the defendants will jump bail. The act of child stealing has already caused stress to the families,” he said.