Court remands two for allegedly selling unregistered body spray

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, remanded two men, Friday Chieze and Kingsley Nnam in a correctional facility for allegedly selling unregistered body spray.

Chieze and Nnam are being prosecuted by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, charged with selling unregistered body spray.

The Prosecutor, Ngozi Emma-Afoke, said that Chieze operated with a business name, Friday Fragrance Business, while Nnam traded under the name, NIFAKO Global Resources Enterprise.

She said that the defendants committed the offence on January 18, at the Ojo Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

Emma-Afoke said that Chieze and Nnam sold unregistered cosmetics products known as Riggs Body Spray.

She said that the unregistered products contained substances likely to cause injury to the health and safety of unsuspecting users.

Also Read:

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 1(1), 1(4) and 6 of the Food, Drugs and Related Products (Registration) Act 2004.

The defendants, pleaded not guilty to the charge

The Defence Counsel, Kingsley Onyemaechi, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail.

Justice Yellin Bogoro ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility.

Bogoro adjourned the matter until July 1, for ruling on the bail application.