An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded two men at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos for allegedly stealing a cell phone valued at N430,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants, Chinemelu Victory, 22, and Chinonso Michael, who reside at Ajah area of Lagos, are being tried for alleged conspiracy and robbery.

The Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences on April 10 at Ajah.

Ogunleye alleged that the defendants robbed the complainant, Mr Abiodun Ojeniyi, a delivery man, of an iPhone worth N430,000.

He said, “The defendants ordered the phone through an online platform through pay-on-delivery policy.

“After the delivery man delivered the phone to the defendants, they took to their heels without paying.

“When they were later arrested, three iPhones, three laptops, two flash drives, two modems, two memory cards and four SIM cards were found on them, which they could not give satisfactory account of.”

The prosecutor said that the offences violated Sections 296, 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, refused the plea of the defendants and ordered that they be remanded in custody, pending the advice of the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kubeinje urged the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send it to the DPP for advice.

She later adjourned the case to September 21 for mention.

NAN reports that penalty for the alleged offences attracts 21 years imprisonment and two years, respectively, upon conviction.