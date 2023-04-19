Court remands two for allegedly concealing marijuana in crayfish sack

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered that Bello Adesina and a woman, Chizoba Victoria be remanded for allegedly concealing 300g of marijuana in a crayfish sack.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Adesina, 30, and Victoria, 37, with conspiracy and unlawful export of cannabis sativa

Justice Daniel Osiagor ordered that they should be remanded in the custody of the NDLEA, after their plea was taken.

While the first defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, the second defendant pleaded guilty.

The court adjourned the case until April 25, for review of facts of the second defendant and trial of the first defendant, whose bail application is yet to be filed.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Juliana Iroabuchi told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 26.

She alleged that the defendants conspired with one Henry Emeka, a notorious drug baron in DubaI, now at large, to export about 300g of cannabis sativa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The narcotics, she said, was uncovered during the examination of cargo at the NACHO export shed of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, while concealed in a white and red sack containing crayfish.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provision of sections .11(b) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Law of the Federation 2004.