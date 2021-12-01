Court remands two for alleged gang rape

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the remand of two men — Ifeanyi Kalu and Kamorudeen Sanyaolu, charged with gang raping a 21-year-old woman.

Kalu, 25, a barber and Sanyaolu, 25, an artisan, both residents of Ikorodu, Lagos State, were being tried for conspiracy and rape.

Magistrate S.K Matepo, who did not take the defendants’ plea, ordered that they should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Matepo, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 12 for DPP’s advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 10 at 9:00 p.m. at Mobo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Ogu said that the defendants unlawfully had canal knowledge of the woman.

“The complainant was coming from work in the night when the defendants accosted her, covered her mouth and forcefully put her on their motorcycle and took her to their house.

“They had sexual intercourse with her in turns,” he said.

Ogu said the complainant reported the incident to her parents and she was able to trace the house of the defendants leading to their arrest.

He said the offences violated Sections 260 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 260 prescribes life imprisonment for rape.