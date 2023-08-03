Court remands two for alleged conspiracy, cheating

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin has remanded two PAZ Oil Directors, Esther Shehu and David Kpanaki, for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, screening an offender and obstruction.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Muhammed, remanded the defendants to enable the Nigeria Police Force to carry out its investigation toward getting necessary information on the case.

Muhammed, however, said that he did not have full jurisdiction over some of the allegations levelled against the defendants.

He therefore adjourned the case to Aug. 31, for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Asp. Yusuf Nasir, had earlier told the court that on July 18, a petition was received by Tofa Ahmed, on behalf of Alhaji Kamoru Yusuf, Kam Steel, Ajase-Ipo Highway, Ilorin.

Nasir said sometime in July 2021, one Ibrahim Shehu and Jemima Shehu, both now at large, and Kpanaki, illegally used one fictitious company, Paz Oil, to sell a vessel to the petitioner.

He said that the defendants fraudulently presented and offered for sale, a vessel known as MT ORYX TRADER as MT REMOS to the petitioner.

The prosecutor said that they dishonestly presented the vessel free and not subject to any administrative detention, but knowing fully well that the product was a subject of court order.

Nasir said that the first defendant used his daughter, Jemima Monosoko, 16, as executive director and Kpanaki, his in-law, as another director and fraudulently sold the vessel to the petitioner.

“On account of fraudulent presentation, the defendants made the petitioner spend $400,000, in addition to the purchase price of the vessel and absconded.

“The defendants were later tracked by the team of security operatives and travelled to Gwarinpa, in Abuja, for possible arrest.

“In the course of arresting Ibrahim, Shehu of 7 Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja obstructed the officers not to make any arrest.

“She dishonestly called her accomplice, who claimed to be the DPO of the jurisdiction and deceitfully spoke to the security operatives to leave the suspect’s premises, that she will meet them at the Police Station by 12 p.m.

“Immediately the police left, Shehu and Kpanaki carried the suspect out quietly in a Toyota Corolla with tinted glasses to an unknown destination,” he said.

The prosecutor said that investigation conducted at Police Headquarters, Ilorin, revealed that Shehu and Kpanaki confessed to the allegation.

He therefore filed an application for the two defendants to be remanded, in order to allow for proper investigation into the matter.