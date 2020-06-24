An Igbosere High Court in Lagos on Wednesday remanded two cousins: Olamilekan Goke and Akande Adeyinka, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre over alleged rape and murder of the 44-year-old Bernadetta Tohouo-Tohouo.

The Hungarian is the wife of Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo, the Managing Director of Maersk Nigeria Limited.

Goke, 33, of 22, Elepe Street, Ikorodu, and Adeyinka, 27, of 12, Odunlami Street, Shomolu, were arraigned before Justice Modupe Nico-Clay by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The defendants are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, armed robbery and rape.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Justice Nico-Clay remanded the defendants after taking their pleas and adjourned the case until June 30 for trial.

Earlier, the Lagos State Prosecutor, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who is the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, had told the court that the defendants conspired and committed the offences on December 8, 2019 at 7:30pm at Flat 7A, 1, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Onigbanjo (SAN) said the defendants unlawfully had sexual intercourse with their victim, then killed her and attempted to kill her husband.

The prosecutor said the defendants killed Bernadetta by suffocating her to death with a small pillow after raping her.

Onigbanjo said the duo also attempted to kill the victim’s husband by stabbing him severally on the neck, head and back with a knife and dagger.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants also robbed the victims of their belongings that included foreign currencies.

He said other items stolen were two iPhones, two bottles of wine, two wedding rings and one engagement ring.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 173, 233, 230, 299, 297(2) (a) and 411, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The first defendant, Goke, was represented by a counsel, A.O. Odusanya, from the Office of the Public Defender, while L.Y. Salau and I. T. Akingbade, from Legal Aid Council, appeared for the second defendant, Adeyinka.