Court remands two brothers over alleged culpable homicide

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State has ordered two brothers to be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly beating a 70-year old man, Atule Ager to death.

The police charged the accused, Kwaghfan and Terkuma Kyooso, who are from Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, did not take their plea for want in jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until July 18, 2022 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that a case of criminal conspiracy, mischief, causing grievous hurt, attempted culpable homicide and armed robbery was reported to the Benue Commissioner of Police via a petition on April 30.

Prosecution said the petition dated April 29, 2022 was written by D.A Hwande Eaq on behalf of one Charles, a son of the deceased.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 222 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004.