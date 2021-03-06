A Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday ordered that two brothers, Dahiru Mohammed and Bain Mohammed, who allegedly shot to death one Samuel Agaba be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged the defendants with two-counts of Criminal Conspiracy and Culpable homicide, contrary to sections 97 and 226 of Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Mohammed Ibrahim, ordered that the defendants be remanded at Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until March 23 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Folorunsho Zacheaus, told the court that the defendant shot Agaba when he was trying to stop them from grazing their cattle to destroy his cashew farm at Ilemona on February 11.

Zacheaus said investigation into the matter was ongoing and prayed the court to remand the defendants.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence.