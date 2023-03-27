Court remands twin brothers over alleged house breaking, theft

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of twin brothers, Kehinde Sunday and Taiwo Sunday, both 19 years old, in Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre over alleged house breaking and stealing.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing two counts of house breaking and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 28 at about 1:00 a.m. at Ilupeju-Ekiti.

Apata said that the twin brothers broke into the house of one Ogunyemi Kayode.

He said that the defendants stole and carted away electronics, mattress and other valuables, valued at N825, 000, belonging to the complainant.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 412, 323(a) and (c) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the pleas of the defendants were, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, ordered the remand of the defendants in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 27 for mention.