An Igbosere High Court in Lagos State on Tuesday remanded a truck driver, Sodiq Okanlanwan, alongside the truck owner, Wadiu Lekan, over alleged crushing of three people.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile made the order following the arraignment of Okanlanwan and Lekan for alleged involuntary manslaughter.

The duo was charged on three counts by the Lagos State Government.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), alleged that the defendants committed the offences on July 26 at 4pm at Ilasamaja.

Onigbanjo said the defendants unlawfully killed Nnaekpe Chima Victor, Chidinma Ajoku and Daniel Okwuoge by running over them with their truck.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The attorney-general prayed the court to remand them in police custody pending when they would be tested for COVID-19 before they could be remanded at the appropriate correctional facility.

Onigbanjo asked for a short adjournment for commencement of trial.

The defendants’ counsel, Emmanuel Okedi, objected to the short adjournment, adding that he needed time to study the charge.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile adjourned the case until August 20 for trial.