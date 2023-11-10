Court remands truck driver for reckless driving, manslaughter

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has remanded a 32- year- old truck driver, Andrew Uti, over alleged reckless driving and causing the death of a 58-year-old man.

The defendant, who resides in Benin City, Edo, is charged with alleged driving without a driver’s licence, dangerous and reckless driving and causing death.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola, adjourned the case until December 4 for legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Bassey Sunday told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on October 20 at about 8.00 am.

He alleged that the accident occurred along Ikorodu Express Road, on top of Mile 12 bridge, Lagos.

He said that the defendant drove a MAN-Diesel Truck carrying plantain recklessly, knocking down a 58- year old pedestrian, Rasheed Lawal.

Sunday told the Court: ”Lawal died on the spot and the truck driver left the accident scene but was later caught in the Alapere area of Lagos.

“The defendant told the police that he didn’t go to any driving school and he does not have a driver’s licence.

”He also told the police that the vehicle papers had expired”.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened schedule 1 item 1, sections 18 and 20 of the Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

Uti pleaded not guilty to the charge.