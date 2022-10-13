Court remands traders for alleged illegal possession of firearms

A Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered the remand of two traders, Usman Adamu and John Peter, both aged 28, for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The defendants, who reside in Rigasa, Kaduna State, are facing charges of conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take their pleas.

He said that he needed advice from the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Emmanuel ordered that the defendants should be kept at a correctional centre pending the DPP’s advice.

He adjourned the case until November 2 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the suspects were arrested by policemen at a checkpoint on Zaria-Kaduna Road on September 4.

The prosecutor told the court that the suspects conspired and hid the ammunition inside a gallon.

Leo said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 243 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.