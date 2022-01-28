Court remands trader for allegedly defiling his brother’s nine-year-old daughter

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 23-year-old trader, Ismail Musa, who allegedly defiled his brother’s nine-year-old daughter be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Nigeria Police charged the suspect, who resides in Badarawa area of Kaduna State, with defilement before the court.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take Musa’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in the Correctional Centre.

Emmanuel directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

He adjourned the case until February 28 for DPP advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that Musa committed the offence at his residence.

Leo also said Musa threatened to kill the minor if she tells anyone what he did to her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 258 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.