Court remands trader for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 40-year-old trader, Alfred Udiong, be remanded for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 25, 2022 for DPP advice.

The police arraigned the defendant, who resides in Ogudu, Lagos State, with a charge of defilement.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 16 at his residence.

Ogunleye said that the defendant had carnal knowledge of the teenager.

“He had sexual intercourse with the girl and threatened to harm her if she tells anybody.

“The girl summoned courage and exposed him.

“The case was reported at the police station leading to the arrest of the defendant,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.