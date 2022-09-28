Court remands three suspects over alleged robbery 

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, has ordered that three accused should be remanded over alleged armed robbery.

The suspects include: Innocent Amos, 26; Peter Sunday, 32; and Victor Chinedu, 28.

The defendants are charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate O. A. Akande did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction.

Consequently, Akande ordered that the defendants should be kept at a correctional centre pending advice of Oyo State director of public prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 24 for mention.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants committed the crimes on July 17 about 7. 40. p.m, at Toll Gate area of Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendants, while armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, attacked one Issah Suleiman.

He alleged that the trio dispossessed Suleiman of his unregistered Bajaj motorcycle worth N330, 000, Infinix Hot phone worth N46, 000 and cash of N27,000.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Robbery and Firearms Act