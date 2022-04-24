Court remands three over assault on Eko Disco staff

A Magistrate’s Court has remanded three suspects in Badagry Correctional Centre, Lagos, over alleged assault to a staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

The accused according to a statement issued Sunday by the power distribution firm Spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, were: Sikiru Suleman, 43; Omoghene Emmanuel, 19; and EzikeEucharia, 42.

The trio was accused of assaulting Janet Onosherena Alugbhe, at Hughes Avenue in Alasia Ijanikin, Lagos.

Idemudia pointed out that the suspects assaulted the victim while discharging her lawful duties as a field-representative officer.

He narrated that on April 17, 2022, Alugbhe visited the area to collect evidence of meter bypass after she had received information about the massive cases of such illegal activity in that area.

“On her way out of the avenue, she was mobbed and violated by about 30 people. She was pulled from a bike by her hair, her clothes were torn, and personal effects seized.

“She was forced to unlock her phone and all the data she had gathered on the cases of the meter bypass was deleted. The mob proceeded to insert her phone into her private part. ‘In all my years, I have never heard of such barbaric act, and those involved should be ashamed of themselves,’ Idemudia recalled.

The three defendants the statement said pleaded not guilty to the 5-count charge leveled against them before the Court.

After taking the evidence from witnesses called by the prosecution, the Court granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N300,000, with 2 sureties in the like sum residing in Lagos State, gainfully employed and with 3 years Tax Clearance.

Idemudia further expressed his aversion to these unlawful acts and reiterated that the Company has a zero-tolerance policy on assault and will go to the full extent of the law to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

He affirmed that EKEDC is currently implementing initiatives to reduce the assault on its staff, encouraging customers to use Company’s available complaint resolutions to make their complaints legitimately.

The platforms the firm indicated include the hotline – 07080655555, email – [email protected], and the social media handles: Facebook – @ekoelectricity, and Twitter – @ekedp. EKEDC also has 23 customer complaints centers across its network to address customers’ complaints and enquiries.