A Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday remanded three suspects: Seun Olayiwola, 28; Sodiq Adeniji, 23; and Godwin Maduka, 19, in a correctional centre over alleged armed robbery.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, are facing two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, A.O. Ajibade, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded at the correctional facility, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Ajibade adjourned the case until March 15 for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants, armed with gun and other dangerous weapons, committed the offences between December 18, 2020 and January 7, 2021 at Gemade Estate in Lagos.

Ajayi alleged that the defendants and others still at large robbed one Biodun Okeowo in his residence of four phones, a wristwatch, laptops and a necklace, all valued N 4.5 million.

He said that defendants also went to the home of one Oluwatobilola Akinola and robbed him many iPhone phones, an iPad, a wrist watch and other valuable items, amounting to N10 million.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 299 and 297(1) (2) (a)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.