An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday ordered that three men, who allegedly robbed a shop owner while armed with a machete and a locally made pistol, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Kelechi Okonne, 29; Emmanuel Uche, 25; and Chibuike Nwankwu, 27, with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and breach of peace.

Magistrate A.O. Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Okonne, Uche and Nwankwu, adjourned the matter until October 20 for mention.

Ajibade, however, admitted Usmaila Shuaibu, 25, to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties for receiving the stolen goods from Okonne, Uche and Nwankwu.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the crime was committed on February 16 at 12, Awosika Street, Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

She said the complainant, Alhaji Moruf Akanni, alleged that the suspects and some others at large, while armed with machete, a knife and a locally made pistol, broke into his shop and stole 16 wrist watches worth N1.2 million.

Ajayi also alleged that they stole nine cell phones worth N835,000, a Plasma Television set worth N65,000 and cash of N200,000.

She alleged that they stole properties worth N2.2 million.

The prosecutor also alleged that they caused a breach of peace by causing public disturbance with their act of violence.

However, she said Shuaibu was on February 17 at about 4:40pm at Alaba-Rago area in Lagos, caught with a Techno Canon 11 Pro phone valued N79,000 from Okonne, knowing full well it was stolen.

Ajayi said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168(1)(d)297, 299 and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.