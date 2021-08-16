Court remands three men in Correctional Centre for alleged murder

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday remanded three men at Abolongo Correctional facility for allegedly macheting a man to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants, John Michael, 22; Adeoluwa Adedokun , 27 and Emmanuel Dauda, 20, were facing trial on two counts of conspiracy and murder.

Police prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Ibraheem told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired among themselves to commit the offence.

Ibraheem said the defendants, on Aug. 1, at about 1:30am, allegedly caused the death of one Felix Nyulaku, 32, by macheting him to death in a fight.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, S. A. Adesina, who did not take the plea of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at the Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town.

Adesina said the remand was pending legal advice by the state Director of Public Prosecution.

She, however, adjourned the matter till Oct. 11, for mention.