Court remands three men for allegedly sodomising 11 boys

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of three men, who allegedly had unnatural sexual intercourse with 11 underaged boys.

The police charged Uzaifa Rabiu, Aminu Ahmed and Mohammed Bello, all residents of Jakara Quarters, Kano, with committing unnatural offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional facility.

Yusuf-Suleiman subsequently adjourned the matter until March 28 for ruling on the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Amina Baba, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between October 2023 and February, at Jakara Quarters, Kano.

Baba alleged that the defendants deceived and lured the 11 boys to their house in Jakara Quarters, Kano, and sodomised them.

The prosecutor, who opposed the bail application filed by the defence counsel, argued that the charge against them were grievous in nature and urged the court to dismiss the application.

Baba said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code, to which the defendants each pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Dalhatu Usman, urged the court to grant his clients bail pursuant to Sections 35 and 36(5) of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended.