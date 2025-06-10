Court remands three men for alleged rape of 16-year-old girl

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday remanded three men at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl (name withheld).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government arraigned Owhe Oghenero, Kingsley Oni, and Olorunwa Abina on a one-count charge of defilement.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Rahman Oshodi thereafter remanded them at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, where they were currently being held.

Oshodi adjourned the case until October 27 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, the state counsel, Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in 2023 at Aradagun Area in Badagry, Lagos.

Okeowo alleged the defendants defiled the girl, by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

She said the prosecution would present five witnesses against the defendants.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

