Court remands three  men accused of cultism, possession of firearm

A Sabo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State, Monday remanded three men in the Ikoyi Correctional Center for allegedly being in possession of a gun and belonging to an unlawful society.

The defendants are: Solomon Samuel, 38, Ibrahim Mohammed, 27 and Moses Ogundepo, 25.

The men, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and belonging to an unlawful society.

The Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, said they should be detained in custody pending the receipt of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Nwaka, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the State DPP for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until September 28.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 23, at Ojumola Street in the Lagos Magisterial District.

Nurudeen alleged that the defendants and others still at large, members of an unlawful society, were assembled together and had in their possession one locally made single barrel gun.

He stated that the men also had unlawfully one expended cartridge in their possession.

The offences, Nurudeen said, contravened Sections 2 (3) (a) (b), 27 (1) (a) (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).