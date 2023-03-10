Court remands three accused for robbing women at gunpoint

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has remanded three unemployed men in Kirikiri Correctional centre for allegedly robbing two woman at gunpoint.

The police charged: Azeez Owolabi, 26, Quadri Gatta, 22 and Ojo Ogunlowo, 34 with conspiracy, robbery, possession of dangerous weapons and belonging to an unlawful society.

Magistrate M. F Onamusi did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.

Onamusi ordered that they should be remanded until March 22, pending the legal advice for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the men committed the offence on January 20 at Infinity Estate, Addo Road, Ajah, Lagos.

Odugbo said that Owolabi, Gatta and Ogunlowo robbed Juliet Augustine of her iPhone 12 promax, worth N600,000 at gun point.

The prosecutor also said that they also robbed Precious Onyebuchi of her iPhone 8 plus worth N150,000 at gun point.

Odugbo said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 2, 27, 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.