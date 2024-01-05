Court remands tenant for beating landlord

A Kabusa Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the remand of a tenant, Chris Okoye for beating his landlord.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after listening to the plea of the defendant.

The defendant who lives at 2A Niger avenue villa nova, Apo was charged with criminal conspiracy, intimidation, force, assault and causing hurt.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Also Read:

The prosecutor, O.S. Osho had earlier told the court that the landlord, Ochengele Isaac, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on January 3.

He told the Court that the defendant, his two children and Gideon now at large beat up the landlord and inflicted injuries on him.

Osho said the defendant’s two children and Gideon were now at large.

Sadiq adjourned the case until January 16 for hearing.