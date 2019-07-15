An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded 18-year-old Adejoh Michael in police custody over alleged rape.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial for rape.

The police prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 7 in Ise-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant raped a 16-year-old girl.

He said that the victim went to see her friend, who was a friend to the defendant, saying that when she got there, her friend was not around but met the defendant.

He alleged that the defendant gave the victim baked biscuit that was made from India hemp mixed with Milo, saying that she ate the biscuit, slept off and he raped her.

Akinwale said the offence contravened section 31 of Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable the police duplicate the case file and forward to office of Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Magistrate, Timothy Abe, ordered that the defendant be kept in police custody pending the legal advice from DPP.

He adjourned the case until July 26 for mention.