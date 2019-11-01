A 16-year-old boy, on Friday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stabbing a teenage boy to death.

The defendant, a resident of 22, Morountola Street, Ijanikin, was brought to court on a count charge of murder.

The defendant’s plea was not taken, while the Chief Magistrate, A.O. Komolafe, ordered that he be remanded at the Special Correctional Centre for boys in Oregun, Lagos.

Komolafe also adjourned the case to November 20.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwdione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 18, at about 2pm at Vespa Bus Stop, Ijanikin.

He alleged that the defendant left his school and went to the school of the 17-year-old deceased to fight him and he used a kitchen knife to stab him on his neck during the fight.

Uwdione noted that the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015,

NAN reports that Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 provides for death sentence of convicts.