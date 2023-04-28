Court remands teenager for defiling neighbour’s daughter

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Friday ordered that an accused, Saheed Lawal, 19, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The police charged Lawal who resides in Ijegun area of Lagos with defilement.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje gave the order following a motion by the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Kubeinje who did not take the plea of Lawal, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send to the DPP for advice.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until May 30, for further mention.

Earlier, Ajayi told the court that Lawal committed the first offence sometime in 2021 at his old residence located at Adisa Oyedumade Street, Ijegun.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 261 the sections prescribes life imprisonment for defilement and sexual assault by penetration.