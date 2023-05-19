Court remands teenager for defiling a minor

An Upper Customary Court in New Karu, Nasarawa Friday ordered 18-year old Tanko Haruna, to be remanded in correctional custody for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The police charged Haruna with One count of defilement.

The judge, Evelyn Inarigu denied Haruna bail because of the nature of the offence.

She said defilement was becoming rampant in the society and needed to be checked.

Inarigu adjourned the case until May 22.

Haruna had pleased not guilty.

The defence counsel, Michael Demben, applied that the defendant be granted bail.

The prosecutor, Sgt Christian Michael told the court that sometime in December 2022, the defendant lured the victim (minor) to his house.

He added that in spite of warnings from the elders from the church to the defendant to stay away from the minor, he refused to adhere to the restriction.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section 268 of the Penal Code