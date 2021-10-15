Court remands teenager for allegedly sodomising minor

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered that a 16-year-old boy who allegedly sodomised an 11-year-old boy be remanded in a correctional centre.

The minor, who lives in Tudun Rubudi Quarters Kano, is charged with one count of unnatural offence.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti who gave the order, adjourned the matter until October 25, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado informed the court the defendant committed the offence on August 19 at Tudun Rubudi Quarters, Kano.

Ado said that on the same date at about 7 a.m, the defendant lured the 11-year-old-boy to his shop situated at Tudun Rubudi Quarters, Kano and defiled him.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 285 of the Penal Code.