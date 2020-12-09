A 19-year-old girl, Jemila Ibraheem, was on Wednesday remanded in police custody in Lagos State, over alleged murder of her ex-lover’s new girlfriend.

Ibraheem, who is an upcoming actress and resides in Satelite town area of Lagos, was charged with a count of murder.

The court however, did not take her plea.

Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, ordered that the defendant be kept at the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Nwaka, adjourned the case until January 4, 2021, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 18, on Ekoba Street, at Monkey Village, Satelite town, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant went to her ex-lover’s house and saw that the deceased, who was the new girlfriend, had stayed overnight.

Nurudeen told the court that in a fit of rage, the defendant poured fuel all over the house and used a lighter to set the house on fire, with the deceased inside it.

He further stated that the deceased was rescued from the fire with the help of some neighbours but later died at the hospital as a result of all the burns she sustained.

Nurudeen noted that the alleged offence contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that murder is punishable with death.