Court remands teenager for alleged murder in Enugu

Ngozi Edeani, the Chief Magistrate of the Enugu East Magistrates’ Court, on Friday ordered that a teenager, Anayo Aniowo, be remanded in the correctional centre for the alleged killing of one Igwe Chikezie.

Edeani also refused to grant the 19-year-old defendant bail, but directed him to apply for bail at the High Court.

She ordered him to be remanded at the Correctional Centre pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

The defendant was facing two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder.

When the charge was read, the defendant, who had no counsel to represent him, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Innocent Ogbuaba, had told the court that the defendant and others now at large at Owo in Nkanu East did conspire to commit murder.

Ogbuaba said they later carried the plan by unlawfully killing the victim.

He said the offence they committed was punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol.ll, of the Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.

Edeani adjourned the matter until October 27 for hearing.