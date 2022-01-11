Court remands technician over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday ordered that a technician, Pope Ogala, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The Nigeria Police charged the 28-year-old technician, who resides in Ishawo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State, with rape.

The Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, gave the order following a motion by the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Tanimola, who did not take the plea of the defendant, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send it to the DPP for advice.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until February 12 for further mention.

The prosecutor had earlier told the court that Ogala committed the offence sometime in 2015 and November 20, 2021 in his residence.

Eruada said the defendant, who is brother-in-law to the victim, raped her.

The offence violates Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for rape.