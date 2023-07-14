Court remands teacher for allegedly defiling minor

828 828

A Benue State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Makurdi has ordered that a teacher, Aondonga Tiza, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Tiza, who lives in Jato-Udum Alaide North Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, was charged on Friday.

He was charged with criminal intimidation and defilement.

Magistrate Adah Jack did not take the plea of Tiza for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre pending further investigations.

Jack adjourned the case until August 28 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector James Ewache, told the court that the case was reported by Agena Tersoo of Jato-Udum Alaide LGA on July 8, 2023 at Aliade Police Station in Benue State.

Ewache said that the complainant is the brother-in-law to the victim’s mother.

The police said that the Tiza also threatened to harm the minor if she tells anyone.

The prosecution said investigations into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 398 and 284 of the Penal Code law of Benue, 2004.