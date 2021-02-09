A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday, remanded an 18-year-old tailor, Sadiq Haruna, in police custody for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, while remanding the defendant, ordered the police to conduct thorough investigation and present the First Information Report to the court.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Wednesday for continuation.

Earlier, the defendant, who resides at Gwandu road, had confessed before the court that he stole the phone and sold it to a man at a mobile phone market.

“The man I sold the phone to also sold it to another woman.

“However, when the phone was tracked by the police, it was discovered that it belonged to an entirely different person; it didn’t belong to Ussaini Sani, the complainant,” he said.

Meanwhile, the complainant, also a resident of Gwandu road, told the court that he noticed the disappearance of his phone after Haruna had helped to clean his room about three months ago.

According to him, the phone is a Samsung Galaxy model, worth N135,000.

“I never suspected Haruna; but few days later, he was brought to my house, with the police saying that a stolen phone was recovered from him.

“When I saw the phone, it was the same model as mine, but it wasn’t mine exactly.

“After the scenario, I suspected that Haruna stole my phone and I am praying the court to recover my phone from him.

“The phone was given to me by a friend of mine who returned from Dubai”, Sani said.