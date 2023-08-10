Court remands tailor for allegedly stealing N55,000 items.

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a 20-year-old tailor, David Na’ Allah, in a correctional centre for alleged stealing.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, was arraigned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) for alleged criminal trespass, mischief and theft.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Kazah Gaiya, who resides at Zonkwa, reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on Aug.8.

Audu said the defendant allegedly broke into the complainant’s provision store and made away with items worth N55, 000 on two separate occasions.

Also Read:

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 333, 313 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

He urged the court to summarily try the defendant, after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The presiding Judge, Michael Bawa, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre and reserved sentencing until Aug.21.