Court remands tailor for allegedly sodomising 10-year-old boy

828 828

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 28-year-old tailor, Khalid Zubairu, in a correctional facility for alleged sodomy.

The defendant, who lives at Ali Akilu Road Kaduna, is being charged with ‘unnatural’ offence.

The Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded in correctional centre pending receipt of advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 28, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 3, at his residence.

Leo alleged that on the same date at about 10:00 a. m, the defendant deceived and lured a 10-year- old boy into his living room situated at Ali Akilu Road and had anal sex with him several times.

Also Read:

According to the prosecutor the defendant was handed over to the police after he was caught in the act by a neighbour.

He said the offence contravened Section 241 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.