Court remands suspected Lagos assassin, Olori Esho, for 30 days

A suspected hired assassin, Wasiu Akinwande, was on Tuesday remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State, over allegations of multiple murder.

Magistrate Mobolaji Tanimola ordered his remand for the first 30 days, pending the legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Akinwande, also known as Olori Esho, was charged with an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, membership of an unlawful society, possession of a poisonous dagger, grievous bodily harm, threat to life, and possession of other arms.

The charges were preferred against the 44-year-old defendant by the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the police prosecuting counsel, Nosa Uhumwangho, the defendant and others still at large allegedly committed the offences on various dates between December 9, 2010, and April 5, 2025, at different locations within Lagos State, including Mushin, Idi-Araba, Surulere, and Fadeyi.

Uhumwangho told the court that the defendant, while allegedly in unlawful possession of an AK-47 rifle, shot and killed one Yusuf Bolakale (30) and one Yusuf Ramadan (23) at No. 11 Mosalashi Street, Mushin, Lagos.

He was said to have fled to the Alagbado area, where he was eventually apprehended.

The prosecutor further alleged that on December 9, 2010, at Tiamiyu Street, Fadeyi, the defendant shot and killed a 10-year-old girl, Aminat Lateef, while she was running an errand.

Similarly, on July 31, 2024, the defendant allegedly killed six other persons, identified as Anyila (surname unknown), Ojajo (surname unknown), and four others, during a violent clash between rival factions of an unlawful society at Idi-Araba.

Post Views: 1