Court remands suspect for killing two brothers in Kogi

Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday ordered that a 47-old-man, Tahairu Abdul, aka, Iyepopo be remanded in Custodian centre for allegedly killing two brothers in the North Central State.

The police alleged the defendant with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and Mischief by fire of dwelling House.

Chief Magistrate M.A. Mopa ordered that he should be remanded in Koton Karfe correctional centre in Lokoja.

Earlier, the police alleged that the defendant sometime in 2020, conspired with some people and killed a retired Naval officer and a traditional title holder, Sylvester Mohammd-Sule and his brother, Onwocho Sule, both of Aku Community in Ankpa Local government of Kogi.

When the case came up before the e defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Toyin Momoh, told the court that on January 29, 2020 the suspect conspired with others at large to commit the act.

He said that the defendant conspired with Sylvester Sule and Onwocho Sule in their separate houses at Aku village on the January 29, 2020 and also set ablaze property worth billions of Naira.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 97(1) 223 and 337 of Kogi State penal code, ” he stated.

In an affidavit sworn affidavit in support of a motion experte, Momoh attached an application to remand the accused person in a correctional centre in Koto Karfe pending the next adjourned date for hearing of the case proper.

He said that his application became imperative in view of the fact that the police were still carrying out preliminary investigations into the case.

According to him, when the brothers were killed, the accused and his cohorts ran away until on September 6 19 that the accused (Abdul) was arrested by cracked intelligence Police personnel.

He said the rest suspects were still at large.

Magistrate Mopa adjourned the case until October 6, 2022.