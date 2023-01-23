Court remands suspect for being in possession of 29 PVCs

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano Monday ordered that a suspect be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly being in possession of 29 Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

The defendant, namely, Tasi’u Abdu who lives in Hayin Hago Village, in Dawakin Tofa Local Government area of the State, is charged with one count of being in possession of PVCs.

Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until January 30, for ruling in the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Badiyya Lawan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 18, in the LGA.

Lawan alleged that the defendant was arrested in possession of 29 PVCs belonging to different people.

When arrested, she said, the defendant could not give satisfactory account of how he got the cards.

The defendant, however denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor objected the defendant bail application.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 22 of the Electoral Act As Amended.

The defence counsel, Isa Baba-Gadaka, urged the court to exercise its discretional power and grant his client bail.

Baba-Gadaka argued that the application was brought in pursuant to section 35 and 36 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 as amended.