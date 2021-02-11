A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Thursday ordered that a 24-year-old student, Olisemeka Lucky, be remanded in police custody for allegedly defrauding three persons of N400,000.

Lucky who lives in Iddo, Airport Road, Abuja, was charged with criminal conspiracy and theft, offences he denied committing.

Magistrate Ibrahim Yusuf, who adjourned the case until March 17, ordered the defence counsel, Irene Ominike, to file a formal written application for bail.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, had told the court that the defendant on Jan. 15, 18 and 21 conspired with one Chukwubuike Emmanuel, of Onitsha, Anambra, now at large and hacked into Access Bank account of Perpetual Amara and withdrew N100,000.

Yakubu said that the suspect also hacked the account of one Gift Nkiru Anene and withdrew N150,000, as well as an account belonging to one Muoma Izuchukwu and withdrew N150,000, all amounting to N400,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Yakubu prayed the court not to grant bail to the suspect, as investigation is still ongoing.

In her oral bail application, Ominike, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms citing Section 158 and 168 of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

She said that bail does not mean the defendant is free, but to enable him attend his trial, adding that he would not jump bail.