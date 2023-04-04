Court remands street urchin for allegedly defiling nine months old baby

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 27-year-old street urchin, Adebayo Agboola in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a nine-month- old baby belonging to a neighbour.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje directed the prosecutor to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until May 5.

Agboola, who resides in Ijora-Bada (shanti) area of Lagos is charged with defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that the offence was committed on March 23 at White Sand area, Ijora-Badia, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the 16-year-old mother of the baby had her child in the care of Agboola to buy noodles not too far from her home.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section states that any person who has unlawful sexual intercourse with a child is guilty of a felony and is liable to life imprisonment.