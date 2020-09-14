A Magistrates‘Court in Osogbo on Monday ordered that six people be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre over alleged obscenity at the Osun-Osogbo shrine.

The police charged Tobiloba Jolaoso, 27; Ladiva Aije, 22; Juliet Semion, 24; Ahmed Olasunkanmi, 23; Adeniran Eritosin, 29; and Tunde Jimoh, 27, with acting nude in public.

The magistrate, Isola Omisade, ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre, saying the offence was grievous.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the court over-ruled the plea of the defence counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo, who applied for their bail.

Omisade adjourned the matter until Sept.17 .

Earlier, the police prosecutor, ASP Idoko John told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 25, at about 12.30pm , at Osun-Osogbo shrine, Osogbo.

Idoko alleged that the defendants were caught in the nude or half naked before they were apprehended by security authority.

He told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves to carry out the act at the Osun-Osogbo traditional shrine, being a religious ground of worship

John said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516, 233, 517, of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll, Laws of Osun, 2002

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.