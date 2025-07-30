Court remands six farmers for alleged murder of 72-year-old man in Benue

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered the remand of six farmers at the Makurdi Correctional Centre for allegedly killing a 72-year-old man, Andrew Katseen.

The defendants include, Ternenge Torkuma, Emmanuel Tersoo, Sesugh Gbuusu, Emmanuel Mvendaga, Saaondo Beeka, and Torkuma Akiighir.

The defendants, all residents of Jato Aka in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, and culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Kelvin Mbanongun, who declined to take their pleas due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand and adjourned the case to September 29 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Adikpo to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Makurdi on July 17 via a letter dated July 16.

According to Ato, the case originated from a report filed by one Tyoyila Katseen of Christ the King College, Adikpo, at the Adikpo Police Station on July 13.

The complainant said that on July 14, one of his brother’s wives, Edward Katseen, called to inform him that she had visited Andrew Katseen’s home and found his lifeless body lying in the compound.

She allegedly told him that there were visible injuries on his head and that a pestle — presumably used in the attack — was lying beside the corpse.

The complainant further alleged that the defendants, along with several others now at large, were responsible for the killing.

The prosecutor said the six suspects were arrested during police investigations, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the other suspects still at large.

He noted that the alleged offences contravened Sections 97, 349, and 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

