An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday ordered that people allegedly involved in the kidnap of two-year-old twins of an Oyo cleric, be remanded in police custody, pending legal advice.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that police charged Mohammed Bashir, 33, Oyeleye Opeyemi, 25, Olumide Ajala, 36, Taiwo Ridwan, 30, Rafiu Mutiu, 35, Fatai Akanji, 49, and Modinat Rafiu, 29, with five counts bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and keeping kidnapped victims in their house.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they be remanded in the State Anti Robbery Squad, Ibadan.

Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Oct. 7, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olusegun Adegboye told the court that the suspects allegedly conspired together to kidnap their victims.

Adegboye alleged that Mohammed, Oyeleye, Ajala, Taiwo, Rafiu and Fatai kidnapped a boy and his twin sister and demanded N4 million from their father, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold, before releasing them after eight days in their captivity.

The prosecution also alleged that Rafiu and his wife, Modinat, made use of their house in Ogbere area, Ibadan, to keep the victims for eight days.

The offence, he said, was committed on April 25, at about 7. 45pm at Alphonso Road, behind PHCN office, Sasa area, Ojoo, Ibadan.

Adegboye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State and is punishable under sections 4 (2), 6 and 8 of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition ) Law 2016.