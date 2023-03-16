Court remands seven persons for alleged secret cult activities

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered the remand of seven persons in a correctional facility for allegedly belonging to a secret cult.

The police charged the defendants, who live in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue with criminal conspiracy and membership of unlawful society.

However, the Magistrate, Roseline Iyorshe, did not take their plea for want of jurisdiction.

Iyorshe adjourned the matter until April 11, 2023 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Godwin Ato told the court that on Feb. 15, the case was received via signal on the same day at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Makurdi.

Ato said the signal stated that on that day, men of Operation Zenda JTF led by ASP. Yusuf Isah acting on a tip-off, raided a criminal hideout in Gboko town.

He said the team arrested Ordue Iorhen, Tyokula Aondongu, Terungwa Aju, Ushahemba Asemaer, Yongubee Iorhuna, Tyona Num and Sunday Shaapera.

The defendants were said to be members of black axe confraternity terrorising Gboko residents.

He said their offences contravened sections 97 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004 and 11(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017.