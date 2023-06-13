Court remands septuagenarian for defiling a 10-year-old girl

An Ado- Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a 70-year- old man, Sule Adeola, in the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly defiling a 10- year- old girl.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged rape.

The police prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between March and June 2023 in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant defiled a 10-year-old girl.

Apata said according to the statement of the victim to the police, she said” my mother is late, while my father resides at Abeokuta. I am staying with my grandmother in Ekiti.

“I know the defendant, he is our neighbor, anytime my grandmother sent me on errand, he will call me to his room and remove my pants and insert his penis in my vagina.

“I usually feel pain anytime he is doing it, but he always warned me not to tell anybody because he will beat me and I will die,” she narrated.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 31 (2) of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case till July 10 for mention.