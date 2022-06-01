Court remands septuagenarian for allegedly defiling seven-year-old

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that 72-year-old man, David Jackson, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The police charged Jackson, who resides in Ojodu Berger in Lagos State , with defilement and sexual assault.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, who did not take Jackson’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in a custodial centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until June 21 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, said that Jackson committed the offence on May 16 at Akiode Street, Ojodu Berger in Lagos.

She noted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 135 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 135 states that anyone who unlawfully and indecently deals with a child is liable to seven years imprisonment, while section 137 states than anyone who unlawfully has sexual intercourse with a child is liable to life imprisonment.