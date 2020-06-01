An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT on Monday ordered that a security man, Gideon Sunday, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl, be remanded in police custody.

The police charged Sunday with one count charge of procuration of a minor.

The Judge, Sani Umar, granted the application made by the prosecuting counsel, Akaso Sunday, not to grant bail to the defendant.

Umar ordered that the defendant be remanded under police custody for one week.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel told the court that on May 12, 2020, one Grace Abitayo reported the case at the police station.

He said the defendant on May 6, 2020 took the girl to his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

He added that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have committed the offence.

He prayed the court not to grant bail to the defendant, saying the offence was not bailable.

He said if granted bail, the defendant would jump bail and also jeopardise ongoing investigation, adding that the court should refuse him bail.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 275 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.