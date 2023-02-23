Court remands security guards for alleged negligent conduct

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court Abuja, on Thursday ordered the remand of a security guard, Wangang Barji for alleged negligent conduct.

The police charged Barji , 36, of Mab Global Tipper Garage, Gwarinpa Abuja, with negligent conduct, offence he denied committing.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional center, Suleja and adjourned the case until March 11 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Ikechukwu Emmanuel of Technology Village, Bwari Abuja, reported the matter at the Galadima Police Station on Feb. 13.

Ogada said the complainant employed the defendant as security guard at his shop, located at Mab Global market Tipper Garage, Abuja to guard and secure his property.

He told the court that on Feb. 13, the defendant was on duty when unknown persons gained access to the shop.

He said they made away with the complainant’s goods worth N1.2 million kept under the defendant`s watch.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendant was sleeping on duty while the persons gained access to the shop

He said the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the missing item.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 196 the Penal Code.